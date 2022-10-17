IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Suzlon Energy Ltd, RPSG Ventures Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd and Apar Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 October 2022.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd surged 6.46% to Rs 230.05 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91563 shares in the past one month.

Suzlon Energy Ltd soared 6.42% to Rs 7.13. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 439.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 356.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

RPSG Ventures Ltd spiked 5.35% to Rs 503.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3165 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2816 shares in the past one month.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd jumped 5.32% to Rs 317.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 35572 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27015 shares in the past one month.

Apar Industries Ltd spurt 5.32% to Rs 1479.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4518 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9323 shares in the past one month.

