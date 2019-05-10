Inspirisys Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 26.20% to Rs 116.67 crore

Net profit of reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 12.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.20% to Rs 116.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 92.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 96.41% to Rs 1.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.20% to Rs 444.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 399.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

116.6792.45444.49399.710.445.124.073.692.872.519.682.993.020.935.18-3.440.11-12.891.8350.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)