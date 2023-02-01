Integra Engineering India consolidated net profit rises 324.19% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Integra Engineering India consolidated net profit rises 8.08% in the September 2022 quarter
Integra Essentia standalone net profit rises 298.11% in the December 2022 quarter
Integrated Capital Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Integra Telecommunication & Software standalone net profit rises 5.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Integra Capital Management standalone net profit rises 29.41% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 38.23% to Rs 36.88 croreNet profit of Integra Engineering India rose 324.19% to Rs 9.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 38.23% to Rs 36.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales36.8826.68 38 OPM %18.4414.06 -PBDT6.583.72 77 PBT6.013.30 82 NP9.122.15 324
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU