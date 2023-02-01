JUST IN
Integra Engineering India consolidated net profit rises 324.19% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.23% to Rs 36.88 crore

Net profit of Integra Engineering India rose 324.19% to Rs 9.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 38.23% to Rs 36.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales36.8826.68 38 OPM %18.4414.06 -PBDT6.583.72 77 PBT6.013.30 82 NP9.122.15 324

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 16:18 IST

