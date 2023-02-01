Integra Engineering India consolidated net profit rises 324.19% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.23% to Rs 36.88 crore

Net profit of Integra Engineering India rose 324.19% to Rs 9.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 38.23% to Rs 36.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.36.8826.6818.4414.066.583.726.013.309.122.15

