Jindal Capital standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.00% to Rs 1.02 crore

Net profit of Jindal Capital rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.00% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.021.205.883.330.070.040.060.030.060.03

