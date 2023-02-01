JUST IN
Jindal Capital standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.00% to Rs 1.02 crore

Net profit of Jindal Capital rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.00% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.021.20 -15 OPM %5.883.33 -PBDT0.070.04 75 PBT0.060.03 100 NP0.060.03 100

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 16:17 IST

