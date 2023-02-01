Raymond consolidated net profit declines 5.42% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.62% to Rs 2168.16 crore

Net profit of Raymond declined 5.42% to Rs 94.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 100.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.62% to Rs 2168.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1843.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2168.161843.3914.4914.91275.04245.19217.20185.4594.84100.28

