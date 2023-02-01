Raymond consolidated net profit declines 5.42% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 17.62% to Rs 2168.16 croreNet profit of Raymond declined 5.42% to Rs 94.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 100.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.62% to Rs 2168.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1843.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2168.161843.39 18 OPM %14.4914.91 -PBDT275.04245.19 12 PBT217.20185.45 17 NP94.84100.28 -5
