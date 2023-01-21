Integra Essentia standalone net profit rises 298.11% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 239.36% to Rs 61.05 croreNet profit of Integra Essentia rose 298.11% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 239.36% to Rs 61.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales61.0517.99 239 OPM %1.872.28 -PBDT2.120.53 300 PBT2.110.53 298 NP2.110.53 298
