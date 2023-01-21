Integra Essentia standalone net profit rises 298.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 239.36% to Rs 61.05 crore

Net profit of Integra Essentia rose 298.11% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 239.36% to Rs 61.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.61.0517.991.872.282.120.532.110.532.110.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)