LTI Mindtree consolidated net profit declines 4.68% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.28% to Rs 8620.00 crore

Net profit of LTI Mindtree declined 4.68% to Rs 1000.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1049.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.28% to Rs 8620.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6880.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8620.006880.70 25 OPM %15.9520.73 -PBDT1488.701561.00 -5 PBT1310.601409.20 -7 NP1000.501049.60 -5

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 07:45 IST

