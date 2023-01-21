Petronet LNG consolidated net profit rises 3.19% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.23% to Rs 15775.87 crore

Net profit of Petronet LNG rose 3.19% to Rs 1196.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1159.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.23% to Rs 15775.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12597.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.15775.8712597.2210.6213.751793.711742.301601.391548.661196.461159.46

