Petronet LNG consolidated net profit rises 3.19% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.23% to Rs 15775.87 croreNet profit of Petronet LNG rose 3.19% to Rs 1196.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1159.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.23% to Rs 15775.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12597.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales15775.8712597.22 25 OPM %10.6213.75 -PBDT1793.711742.30 3 PBT1601.391548.66 3 NP1196.461159.46 3
