CCL International reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.94 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 98.85% to Rs 0.06 croreNet Loss of CCL International reported to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 98.85% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.065.21 -99 OPM %-3083.330.38 -PBDT-1.93-0.13 -1385 PBT-2.67-0.78 -242 NP-1.94-0.76 -155
