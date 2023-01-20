JUST IN
RBL Bank Q4 PAT up 34% YoY on lower provisions
Pil Italica Lifestyle standalone net profit rises 34.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.92% to Rs 25.92 crore

Net profit of Pil Italica Lifestyle rose 34.31% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.92% to Rs 25.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales25.9219.50 33 OPM %6.836.31 -PBDT1.581.19 33 PBT1.371.02 34 NP1.371.02 34

