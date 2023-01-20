Pil Italica Lifestyle standalone net profit rises 34.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.92% to Rs 25.92 crore

Net profit of Pil Italica Lifestyle rose 34.31% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.92% to Rs 25.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.25.9219.506.836.311.581.191.371.021.371.02

