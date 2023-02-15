Intellivate Capital Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Intellivate Capital Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the September 2022 quarter
B C C Fuba India standalone net profit rises 108.11% in the December 2022 quarter
Gold Rock Investments standalone net profit rises 412.70% in the September 2022 quarter
Coal India rises after stellar Q1 performance
Prabhhans Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.50 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.15 croreNet Loss of Intellivate Capital Ventures reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.150 0 OPM %26.670 -PBDT-0.31-0.14 -121 PBT-0.31-0.14 -121 NP-0.31-0.14 -121
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU