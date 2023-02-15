Madhav Infra Projects consolidated net profit declines 17.13% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 80.84% to Rs 138.99 crore

Net profit of Madhav Infra Projects declined 17.13% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 80.84% to Rs 138.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 76.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.138.9976.869.4816.917.737.744.764.242.953.56

