Madhav Infra Projects consolidated net profit declines 17.13% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 80.84% to Rs 138.99 croreNet profit of Madhav Infra Projects declined 17.13% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 80.84% to Rs 138.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 76.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales138.9976.86 81 OPM %9.4816.91 -PBDT7.737.74 0 PBT4.764.24 12 NP2.953.56 -17
