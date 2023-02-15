Amrutanjan Health Care standalone net profit declines 47.96% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 11.79% to Rs 97.65 croreNet profit of Amrutanjan Health Care declined 47.96% to Rs 10.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.79% to Rs 97.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 110.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales97.65110.70 -12 OPM %12.4423.15 -PBDT15.8128.80 -45 PBT14.5027.92 -48 NP10.7120.58 -48
