Amrutanjan Health Care standalone net profit declines 47.96% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.79% to Rs 97.65 crore

Net profit of Amrutanjan Health Care declined 47.96% to Rs 10.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.79% to Rs 97.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 110.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.97.65110.7012.4423.1515.8128.8014.5027.9210.7120.58

