JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

ANG Lifesciences India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.78 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Amrutanjan Health Care standalone net profit declines 47.96% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 11.79% to Rs 97.65 crore

Net profit of Amrutanjan Health Care declined 47.96% to Rs 10.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.79% to Rs 97.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 110.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales97.65110.70 -12 OPM %12.4423.15 -PBDT15.8128.80 -45 PBT14.5027.92 -48 NP10.7120.58 -48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU