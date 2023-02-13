International Conveyors consolidated net profit declines 16.46% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 30.61% to Rs 44.31 croreNet profit of International Conveyors declined 16.46% to Rs 6.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 30.61% to Rs 44.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 63.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales44.3163.86 -31 OPM %15.2111.26 -PBDT9.0210.71 -16 PBT8.4510.23 -17 NP6.657.96 -16
