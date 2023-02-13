International Conveyors consolidated net profit declines 16.46% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 30.61% to Rs 44.31 crore

Net profit of International Conveyors declined 16.46% to Rs 6.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 30.61% to Rs 44.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 63.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.44.3163.8615.2111.269.0210.718.4510.236.657.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)