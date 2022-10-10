International Travel House reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.52 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 92.58% to Rs 45.39 croreNet profit of International Travel House reported to Rs 4.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 3.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 92.58% to Rs 45.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales45.3923.57 93 OPM %11.04-11.16 -PBDT5.80-1.93 LP PBT4.52-3.67 LP NP4.52-3.67 LP
