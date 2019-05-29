Intrasoft Technologies standalone net profit rises 381.08% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 23.56% to Rs 2.78 crore

Net profit of rose 381.08% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.56% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.20% to Rs 1.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 19.71% to Rs 7.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

2.782.257.669.545.76-41.33-35.51-32.392.350.653.182.632.060.311.961.201.780.371.641.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)