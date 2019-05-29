JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

TCNS Clothing Co. standalone net profit rises 50.05% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Intrasoft Technologies standalone net profit rises 381.08% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 23.56% to Rs 2.78 crore

Net profit of Intrasoft Technologies rose 381.08% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.56% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.20% to Rs 1.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 19.71% to Rs 7.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.782.25 24 7.669.54 -20 OPM %5.76-41.33 --35.51-32.39 - PBDT2.350.65 262 3.182.63 21 PBT2.060.31 565 1.961.20 63 NP1.780.37 381 1.641.25 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 16:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements