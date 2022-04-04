IOCL, L&T and ReNew form JV to develop green hyderogen biz.

-
ALSO READ
Larsen & Toubro invests USD 2 mn in Intelliflux Controls
Sensex, Nifty hit day's low; VIX drops over 2%
IndianOil, L&T and ReNew announce JV to produce green hydrogen
Equities extend day's high; Nifty nears 16,800 mark
Larsen & Toubro Infotech ranks #22 among most valuable IT services brands
-
State-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), the EPC major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and ReNew Power, a renewable energy firm signed binding term sheet for the formation of a Joint Venture (JV) to develop the nascent green hydrogen sector in India.
The partnership aims to enable India's decarbonization push and develop a synergistic alliance that brings together the strong credentials of L&T in designing, executing, and delivering EPC projects, IOCL's expertise in petroleum refining along with its presence across the energy spectrum, and the expertise of ReNew in offering and developing utility-scale renewable energy solutions. Additionally, IndianOil and L&T have signed a binding term sheet to form a JV with equity participation to manufacture and sell electrolyzers used in the production of green hydrogen.
Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL)'s standalone net profit jumped 19.2% to Rs 5,860.80 crore on a 57% surge in net sales to Rs 1,66,788.16 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
IOCL is India's largest oil refining and marketing company, with a refining capacity of 80.7 MT (market share 33%), more than 32,000 retail outlets (42% market share), 3.2 MT of petrochemical production capacity and operations in the upstream and city gas distribution business.
Shares of Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) rose 0.25% to Rs 122.35 on BSE. The Government of India held 51.50% stake in the company as on 31 December 2021.
L&T's consolidated net profit fell 16.70% to Rs 2,054.74 crore on 11.14% increase in net sales to Rs 39,562.92 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Shares of L&T gained 1.30% to Rs 1,813.75 on BSE. L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU