Volumes jump at HDFC Bank Ltd counter

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 April 2022.

HDFC Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 25.06 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.79 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.80% to Rs.1,669.00. Volumes stood at 1.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 6.92 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 6.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.04 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.05% to Rs.2,770.75. Volumes stood at 51035 shares in the last session.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 8.88 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 4.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.07 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.82% to Rs.577.10. Volumes stood at 1.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd witnessed volume of 7995 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2531 shares. The stock increased 0.14% to Rs.5,407.35. Volumes stood at 9048 shares in the last session.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 2.49 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.04 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.32% to Rs.423.20. Volumes stood at 4.11 lakh shares in the last session.

