Zuari Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 135.75 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 25.29% to Rs 320.73 crore

Net Loss of Zuari Global reported to Rs 135.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 90.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 25.29% to Rs 320.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 256.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 366.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 128.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.41% to Rs 771.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 774.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

320.73256.00771.03774.19-17.20-28.06-33.77-16.90-58.00-74.33-296.00-144.16-65.46-80.27-321.47-165.08-135.75-90.23-366.95-128.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)