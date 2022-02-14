GAIL (India) Ltd sees sustained selling

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 139.45, down 0.85% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 4.22% in last one year as compared to a 11.27% rally in NIFTY and a 36.56% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

GAIL (India) Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 139.45, down 0.85% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.93% on the day, quoting at 17040.2. The Sensex is at 57071.98, down 1.86%.GAIL (India) Ltd has eased around 3.63% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24549.7, down 1.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 109.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 140.25, down 0.53% on the day. GAIL (India) Ltd jumped 4.22% in last one year as compared to a 11.27% rally in NIFTY and a 36.56% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 6.51 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

