HCL Infosystems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 70.94 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 73.99% to Rs 227.71 crore

Net Loss of HCL Infosystems reported to Rs 70.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 43.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 73.99% to Rs 227.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 875.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 136.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 135.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 53.15% to Rs 1815.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3874.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

