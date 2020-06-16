Menon Pistons reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 42.67% to Rs 22.95 croreNet loss of Menon Pistons reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.67% to Rs 22.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 56.45% to Rs 4.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.57% to Rs 117.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 156.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales22.9540.03 -43 117.75156.10 -25 OPM %4.4010.32 -9.1111.92 - PBDT1.134.10 -72 10.9018.87 -42 PBT-0.312.86 PL 5.5714.04 -60 NP-0.052.15 PL 4.3910.08 -56
