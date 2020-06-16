JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Kiran Vyapar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Integrated Hitech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales reported at Rs 0.03 crore

Net Loss of Integrated Hitech reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.79% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.030.03 0 0.160.19 -16 OPM %-33.330 --62.5015.79 - PBDT00 0 -0.080.03 PL PBT-0.04-0.01 -300 -0.12-0.01 -1100 NP-0.16-0.01 -1500 -0.24-0.01 -2300

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 16 2020. 09:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU