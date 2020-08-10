JUST IN
Energy shares fall
Ipca Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 244.16% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 42.31% to Rs 1534.40 crore

Net profit of Ipca Laboratories rose 244.16% to Rs 446.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 129.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 42.31% to Rs 1534.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1078.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1534.401078.19 42 OPM %38.2718.28 -PBDT596.60212.88 180 PBT545.57166.78 227 NP446.13129.63 244

