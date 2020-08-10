Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.63 crore in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 65.51% to Rs 35.59 crore

Net loss of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reported to Rs 14.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 65.51% to Rs 35.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 103.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales35.59103.20 -66 OPM %-21.055.73 -PBDT-8.727.11 PL PBT-14.412.24 PL NP-14.631.55 PL

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 13:56 IST

