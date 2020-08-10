JUST IN
Tamboli Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Tamboli Capital consolidated net profit declines 16.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.37% to Rs 10.56 crore

Net profit of Tamboli Capital declined 16.00% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 17.37% to Rs 10.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales10.5612.78 -17 OPM %14.0213.62 -PBDT1.571.82 -14 PBT0.851.04 -18 NP0.630.75 -16

First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 13:56 IST

