Tamboli Capital consolidated net profit declines 16.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.37% to Rs 10.56 crore

Net profit of Tamboli Capital declined 16.00% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 17.37% to Rs 10.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.10.5612.7814.0213.621.571.820.851.040.630.75

