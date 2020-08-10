Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.37 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 47.95% to Rs 133.42 crore

Net Loss of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reported to Rs 21.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 47.95% to Rs 133.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 256.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.133.42256.35-4.023.49-8.174.94-22.60-8.69-21.37-7.94

