Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.37 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 47.95% to Rs 133.42 crore

Net Loss of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reported to Rs 21.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 47.95% to Rs 133.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 256.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales133.42256.35 -48 OPM %-4.023.49 -PBDT-8.174.94 PL PBT-22.60-8.69 -160 NP-21.37-7.94 -169

First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 14:03 IST

