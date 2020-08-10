Glance Finance standalone net profit declines 22.58% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 89.49% to Rs 0.31 crore

Net profit of Glance Finance declined 22.58% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 89.49% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.312.95138.714.750.530.140.430.140.240.31

