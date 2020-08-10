Glance Finance standalone net profit declines 22.58% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 89.49% to Rs 0.31 croreNet profit of Glance Finance declined 22.58% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 89.49% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.312.95 -89 OPM %138.714.75 -PBDT0.530.14 279 PBT0.430.14 207 NP0.240.31 -23
