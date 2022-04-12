Ipca Laboratories Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1050, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.74% in last one year as compared to a 20.72% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.31% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1050, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 17510.65. The Sensex is at 58514.67, down 0.76%. Ipca Laboratories Ltd has risen around 3.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ipca Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13837.85, down 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1046.15, up 1.02% on the day. Ipca Laboratories Ltd is down 2.74% in last one year as compared to a 20.72% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.31% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 28.83 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)