Ipca Laboratories receives credit ratings from ICRA

Ipca Laboratories has received credit ratings from ICRA as under:

Fund/ Non fund based working capital limits (Rs 1750 crore) - IND AA+/ Stable / IND A1+ (assigned)

Long term loan (Rs 400 crore) - IND AA+ / Stable / IND A1+ (assigned)

Commercial paper (Rs 50 crore) - IND A1+ (assigned)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)