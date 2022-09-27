JUST IN
Ipca Laboratories receives credit ratings from ICRA

Ipca Laboratories has received credit ratings from ICRA as under:

Fund/ Non fund based working capital limits (Rs 1750 crore) - IND AA+/ Stable / IND A1+ (assigned)

Long term loan (Rs 400 crore) - IND AA+ / Stable / IND A1+ (assigned)

Commercial paper (Rs 50 crore) - IND A1+ (assigned)

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 16:28 IST

