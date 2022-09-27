Ipca Laboratories receives credit ratings from ICRA

-
ALSO READ
Volumes spurt at Ipca Laboratories Ltd counter
Ipca Laboratories Ltd spurts 1.67%, gains for five straight sessions
Broader markets outperform; pharma shares in demand
Ipca Laboratories Ltd rises for third consecutive session
Ipca Laboratories standalone net profit declines 27.11% in the March 2022 quarter
-
Ipca Laboratories has received credit ratings from ICRA as under:
Fund/ Non fund based working capital limits (Rs 1750 crore) - IND AA+/ Stable / IND A1+ (assigned)
Long term loan (Rs 400 crore) - IND AA+ / Stable / IND A1+ (assigned)
Commercial paper (Rs 50 crore) - IND A1+ (assigned)
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU