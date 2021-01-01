Industrials stocks edge higher

Industrials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Industrials index increasing 23.54 points or 0.68% at 3465.8 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Ltd (up 4.97%), Inox Wind Ltd (up 4.96%),Simplex Infrastructures Ltd (up 4.94%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 4.89%),Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 4.88%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Escorts Ltd (up 3.43%), Universal Cables Ltd (up 3.27%), Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (up 2.95%), Schaeffler India Ltd (up 2.68%), and Gati Ltd (up 2.33%).

On the other hand, Ramky Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.99%), Snowman Logistics Ltd (down 2.48%), and Olectra Greentech Ltd (down 2.1%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 179.49 or 0.38% at 47930.82.

The Nifty 50 index was up 42.2 points or 0.3% at 14023.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 119.13 points or 0.66% at 18217.24.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 38.65 points or 0.65% at 6001.96.

On BSE,1564 shares were trading in green, 552 were trading in red and 82 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)