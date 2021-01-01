Information Technology shares rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 165.92 points or 0.68% at 24414.18 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, 3i Infotech Ltd (up 4.92%), Brightcom Group Ltd (up 4.91%),Majesco Ltd (up 4.85%),Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (up 1.93%),Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 1.88%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 1.73%), Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (up 1.62%), Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 1.51%), Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 1.45%), and Ramco Systems Ltd (up 1.33%).

On the other hand, Hind Rectifiers Ltd (down 0.72%), CESC Ventures Ltd (down 0.34%), and Mastek Ltd (down 0.34%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 179.49 or 0.38% at 47930.82.

The Nifty 50 index was up 42.2 points or 0.3% at 14023.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 119.13 points or 0.66% at 18217.24.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 38.65 points or 0.65% at 6001.96.

On BSE,1564 shares were trading in green, 552 were trading in red and 82 were unchanged.

