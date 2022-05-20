IRB Infrastructure Developers to commence road project in Himachal Pradesh

-
-
IRB Infrastructure Developers has received Appointed Date from the Competent Authority for Project of Rehabilitation and Upgradation to Four Lane configuration & Strengthening of Punjab/HP Border to Mo from Km 11.000 to Km 42.000 (Design Length 28.700 KM) of NH-20 (New NH154) of Pathankot-Mandi Section in the state of Himachal Pradesh on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) (PackageIA) (Project).
Accordingly, the SPV would commence construction on the Project.
