Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Ashok Leyland spurts after total sales climbs 51% YoY in August
Ashok Leyland gains on buzz of big order win in UAE
Indian Hotels Co. Q1 PAT soars to Rs 170 cr
Indian Hotels Co signs 2nd hotel in Dharamshala
-
Sales rise 52.35% to Rs 2.59 croreNet loss of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 52.35% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.591.70 52 OPM %-6.5615.88 -PBDT-0.340.15 PL PBT-0.460.03 PL NP-0.570.07 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU