ISF standalone net profit rises 2200.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.29% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of ISF rose 2200.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.41% to Rs 1.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

