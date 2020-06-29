JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

DQ Entertainment International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.42 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

ISF standalone net profit rises 2200.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 14.29% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of ISF rose 2200.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.41% to Rs 1.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.300.35 -14 1.401.48 -5 OPM %63.33-5.71 -8.5716.89 - PBDT0.230.01 2200 0.030.04 -25 PBT0.230.01 2200 0.030.04 -25 NP0.230.01 2200 0.020.03 -33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 18:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU