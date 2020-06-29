JUST IN
Kakatiya Textiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 66.44% to Rs 3.43 crore

Net profit of Kakatiya Textiles reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 66.44% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 40.10% to Rs 24.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.4310.22 -66 24.2040.40 -40 OPM %12.24-1.66 --8.43-0.47 - PBDT0.44-0.14 LP -1.980.08 PL PBT0.31-0.28 LP -2.52-0.47 -436 NP0.31-0.28 LP -2.52-0.47 -436

First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 18:49 IST

