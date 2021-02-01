Power Grid receives LoI for transmission system project in Rajasthan

Power Grid Corporation of India has been declared as the successful bidder under Tariff based competitive bidding to establish transmission system for Transmission system strengthening scheme for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW) under Phase II - Part C on build, own operate and maintain (BOOM) basis.

The Letter of Intent (LoI) dated 1 February 2021 has been issued to Power Grid Corporation of India.

The Transmission system comprises establishment of a new 765/400kV Substation, 765kVD/C and 400kV D/C Transmission lines and associated Substation extension works in the State of Rajasthan.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)