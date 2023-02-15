Poddar Housing & Development reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 98.67% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net Loss of Poddar Housing & Development reported to Rs 13.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 6.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 98.67% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.2216.60-1454.55-30.06-17.23-8.55-17.40-8.63-13.02-6.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)