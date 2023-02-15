Poddar Housing & Development reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 98.67% to Rs 0.22 croreNet Loss of Poddar Housing & Development reported to Rs 13.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 6.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 98.67% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.2216.60 -99 OPM %-1454.55-30.06 -PBDT-17.23-8.55 -102 PBT-17.40-8.63 -102 NP-13.02-6.59 -98
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU