ISL Consulting standalone net profit declines 97.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 60.38% to Rs 3.59 croreNet profit of ISL Consulting declined 97.69% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 60.38% to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.599.06 -60 OPM %1.6723.84 -PBDT0.072.18 -97 PBT0.052.16 -98 NP0.052.16 -98
