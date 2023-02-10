ISL Consulting standalone net profit declines 97.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 60.38% to Rs 3.59 crore

Net profit of ISL Consulting declined 97.69% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 60.38% to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

