ITC Ltd drops for fifth straight session

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 201.7, down 0.54% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 14.46% in last one year as compared to a 17.01% rally in NIFTY and a 13.4% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

ITC Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 201.7, down 0.54% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.11% on the day, quoting at 14294.3. The Sensex is at 48592.21, up 1.04%.ITC Ltd has eased around 1.8% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34032.35, up 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 335.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 304 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 202.55, down 0.71% on the day. ITC Ltd tumbled 14.46% in last one year as compared to a 17.01% rally in NIFTY and a 13.4% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 18.32 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

