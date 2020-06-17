Welspun Corp Ltd in demand

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 81.9, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 40.52% in last one year as compared to a 15% slide in NIFTY and a 31.99% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

Welspun Corp Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 81.9, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 9937.75. The Sensex is at 33767.69, up 0.48%. Welspun Corp Ltd has gained around 42.81% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 16.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1955.9, down 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

