Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd spurts 0.54%, gains for fifth straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 169.05, up 0.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 9937.95. The Sensex is at 33703.18, up 0.29%. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd has added around 22.68% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has added around 16.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10089.95, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 72.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 178.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 168.9, up 0.36% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is down 57.3% in last one year as compared to a 15% fall in NIFTY and a 23.43% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 11.46 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

