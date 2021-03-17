Sharda Cropchem Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

General Insurance Corporation of India, Astra Microwave Products Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd and Dalmia Bharat Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 March 2021.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd surged 13.95% to Rs 336.05 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 86874 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17723 shares in the past one month.

General Insurance Corporation of India soared 6.70% to Rs 241.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Astra Microwave Products Ltd spiked 6.67% to Rs 139.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 56080 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd exploded 6.32% to Rs 122.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd spurt 6.06% to Rs 1612.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17461 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12500 shares in the past one month.

