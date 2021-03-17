STL Global Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Emami Paper Mills Ltd, Palm Jewels Ltd, Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd and Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 March 2021.

STL Global Ltd soared 17.20% to Rs 10.29 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2308 shares in the past one month.

Emami Paper Mills Ltd surged 16.56% to Rs 135.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 93542 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4320 shares in the past one month.

Palm Jewels Ltd spiked 15.40% to Rs 64.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38680 shares in the past one month.

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd exploded 12.70% to Rs 71.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd spurt 11.07% to Rs 157.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33242 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23055 shares in the past one month.

