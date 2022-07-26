ITC Ltd soars 0.32%, gains for fifth straight session

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 302.05, up 0.32% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.76% in last one year as compared to a 5.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.33% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

ITC Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 302.05, up 0.32% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 16547.7. The Sensex is at 55504.49, down 0.47%. ITC Ltd has risen around 11.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 10.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42386.95, down 1.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 154.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 302, up 0.08% on the day. ITC Ltd is up 44.76% in last one year as compared to a 5.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.33% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 24.78 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

