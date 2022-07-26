Volumes jump at Tanla Platforms Ltd counter

Tanla Platforms Ltd witnessed volume of 4.95 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41067 shares

Delta Corp Ltd, EIH Ltd, Vinati Organics Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 July 2022.

Tanla Platforms Ltd witnessed volume of 4.95 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41067 shares. The stock dropped 19.89% to Rs.731.95. Volumes stood at 67507 shares in the last session.

Delta Corp Ltd recorded volume of 6.08 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.52 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.36% to Rs.192.65. Volumes stood at 1.52 lakh shares in the last session.

EIH Ltd witnessed volume of 1.18 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29978 shares. The stock increased 8.71% to Rs.156.65. Volumes stood at 55069 shares in the last session.

Vinati Organics Ltd registered volume of 15586 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4811 shares. The stock rose 6.02% to Rs.2,240.00. Volumes stood at 2397 shares in the last session.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd saw volume of 12512 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5534 shares. The stock increased 0.88% to Rs.1,114.65. Volumes stood at 2090 shares in the last session.

