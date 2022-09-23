ITC Ltd spurts 0.97%, rises for fifth straight session

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 348.4, up 0.97% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 46.11% in last one year as compared to a 2.56% drop in NIFTY and a 9.49% drop in the Nifty Financial Services.

ITC Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 348.4, up 0.97% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.32% on the day, quoting at 17396.35. The Sensex is at 58307.23, down 1.37%. ITC Ltd has risen around 10.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 45080.45, down 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 124.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 130.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 348.15, up 0.74% on the day. ITC Ltd is up 46.11% in last one year as compared to a 2.56% drop in NIFTY and a 9.49% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 26.38 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

