ITD Cementation announces completion of tunnelling work

ITD Cementation India announced successful completion of tunnelling work in Kolkata Metro East West Corridor with the breakthrough of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) "Urvi" at Bowbazar, Kolkata.

This project is being executed by ITD - ITD Cem JV (of which the company is a JV partner) for Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation, under the Ministry of Railways and has been completed efficiently in spite of challenging stretch of century old buildings and COVID scenario.

With the breakthrough, entire TBM tunnelling for East West Metro project has been completed. Post completion of this TBM drive, both the TBMs i.e 'Urvi' and 'Chandi' will be retrieved from retrieval shaft at Bowbazar.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 19 May 2021. Shares of ITD Cementation India fell 0.63% to settle at Rs 79.30 yesterday.

ITD Cementation India is a construction company and is one of the leading companies with an established presence in marine structures, mass rapid transit systems, airports, hydro-electric power, tunnels, dams & irrigation, highways, bridges & flyovers, industrial buildings and structures, foundation & specialist engineering.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)