ITD Cementation India consolidated net profit rises 89.43% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 11.41% to Rs 640.49 croreNet profit of ITD Cementation India rose 89.43% to Rs 33.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 17.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 11.41% to Rs 640.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 574.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017.
For the full year,net profit rose 63.95% to Rs 119.75 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 73.04 crore during the previous year ended December 2017. Sales rose 24.97% to Rs 2575.12 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 2060.51 crore during the previous year ended December 2017.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Dec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales640.49574.91 11 2575.122060.51 25 OPM %13.3213.66 -12.2712.50 - PBDT63.9372.67 -12 236.55205.32 15 PBT49.3156.20 -12 172.75147.58 17 NP33.1717.51 89 119.7573.04 64
