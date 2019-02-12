ITD Cementation India consolidated net profit rises 89.43% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 11.41% to Rs 640.49 crore

Net profit of rose 89.43% to Rs 33.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 17.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 11.41% to Rs 640.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 574.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017.

For the full year,net profit rose 63.95% to Rs 119.75 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 73.04 crore during the previous year ended December 2017. Sales rose 24.97% to Rs 2575.12 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 2060.51 crore during the previous year ended December 2017.

