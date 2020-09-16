Power shares fall

Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 12.26 points or 0.71% at 1710.9 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, K E C International Ltd (down 1.41%), NTPC Ltd (down 1.26%),Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.1%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.95%),Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.95%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.83%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.82%), and ABB India Ltd (down 0.1%).

On the other hand, NHPC Ltd (up 1.2%), Siemens Ltd (up 1.08%), and CESC Ltd (up 1.02%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 200.87 or 0.51% at 39245.22.

The Nifty 50 index was up 61.8 points or 0.54% at 11583.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 26.89 points or 0.18% at 15390.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 9.51 points or 0.19% at 5098.69.

On BSE,1321 shares were trading in green, 1291 were trading in red and 198 were unchanged.

